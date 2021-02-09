‘He didn’t let anything hold him down,’ Family devastated by loved one’s murder

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family is left devastated after the loss of Bennie Mosley, who was murdered on Feb. 4.
His family says that Mosley may have been 4 feet tall, but he had a presence larger than life.
“He didn’t let anything hold him down,” said Mosley’s mother, Lorraine Walker.
Despite life’s struggles, Bennie Mosley never let anything get in his way.
Walker describes her son as independent and determined, saying, “He lived by himself” and “did things on his own.”
Mosley loved God, sports, reading, and children, but most of all, he loved his family, who nicknamed him “Binky.”
Mosley’s sister, Gwen Jacobs, says her brother was the “know-it-all” in the family.
“You could say, ‘Oh, the sun is shining today!’ ‘Well, I tell you why’… he knew everything,” Jacobs said, imitating her brother.
Mosley’s mother talked to her son and saw him every day, and Thursday morning would be the next time they spoke.
“I went to pieces. I screamed, I screamed,” said Walker.
She had found her son lying in a pool of blood in his home.
Bennie had been stabbed.
Since then, Walker and Jacobs said they could never stop thinking about how defenseless Mosley was.
“Was he screaming? Did it hurt?” Jacobs asked, “I just have trouble with that and sleep because it’s always on my mind during the night.”
Bennie Mosley’s family has received an outpouring of love from the community, with plenty of stories about their interactions with “Binky.”
“That gives us a little comfort so we can reminisce and go back on how people actually felt about him, " Jacobs said.
