Nettleton alum Dasia Young named OVC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Young opened the week with a monster outing against Southeast Missouri on national television where she scored a career-high with 25 points – including 19 points in the first half. Along with her scoring ability, she tallied six rebounds against the Redhawks. Just three days later against Jacksonville State she posted her first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds before capping off her strong week with 17 points and nine boards against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.