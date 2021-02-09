A new spot in town features sweet treats and cats

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - If lounging around with a sweet treat while petting a cat is something you’d like, a new cat café is opening in the downtown Paragould area that features both.
Just beside Something Sweet is now Something Pawsitive. Tracy Mothershed owns both locations.
When the building adjacent became available, she sprang on the opportunity. Now, a total of twelve cats fill the space’s chairs and couches.
“Most of these cats are strays or surrenders. They’ve had different lives. The thing is to find them a home, the perfect home,” she said.
To see the cats, you must visit Something Sweet first and purchase a ticket.
All cats in the café are up for adoption from Ozzie’s Legacy Animal Rescue. Founder and Director Nikki Parrish said this space is the perfect way to showcase the pets.
“Having a place to house them now so that they can get adopted, being able to supply the cats is not a problem,” she said.
Both Mothershed and Parrish said it’s important when adopting; the cat matches the family.
“Come in open-minded and know that just because you’ve seen the cat, fell in love with the picture, doesn’t mean it’s the correct cat for your family,” Parrish said.
Something Pawsitive opens Tuesday. For those who want to visit, Mothershed encourages patience as everyone learns to adjust to the new experience.
