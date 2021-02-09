Thirty more deaths reported as active COVID-19 cases continue to go down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of COVID-19 active cases continues to drop while the number of deaths continues to inch upward.
In Monday’s COVID-19 update, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 637 news cases.
The number of active cases dropped to 15,320 while hospitalizations dropped by four to 777.
Ventilator use increased by 16 to 142. Thirty more people died from the virus, raising the death toll to 5,106.
No Region 8 counties made the top five for the list of new cases. Pulaski County led the state with 125 new cases reported Monday.
“Today’s report shows nearly half as many new cases as last Monday,” Gov. Hutchinson said in a statement. “This, as well as almost 90,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered last week, provides us with hope as we continue to fight this pandemic. Our united efforts as a state will help to get past this, but it takes everyone working together.”
