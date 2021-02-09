Vehicle flipped several times on I-555, injuries reported

Jonesboro dispatch reports a serious crash on Interstate 555 injuring several people Tuesday evening. (Source: KAIT)
By Jorge Quiquivix | February 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 6:56 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro dispatch reported a serious crash on Interstate 555, injuring several people Tuesday evening.

E-911 Director Jeff Presley told Region 8 News crews responded to a rollover crash near the Bay exit.

They believed a vehicle flipped several times in this crash, including entrapment.

Ambulances went to the scene; Presley added that crews requested an air ambulance, but that was not possible with the weather.

“Bridges on I-555 are getting slick,” Presley said.

Following the crash, ARDOT sent crews out to treat the roadway.

