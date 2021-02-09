Vehicle flipped several times on I-555, injuries reported

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro dispatch reported a serious crash on Interstate 555, injuring several people Tuesday evening.
E-911 Director Jeff Presley told Region 8 News crews responded to a rollover crash near the Bay exit.
They believed a vehicle flipped several times in this crash, including entrapment.
Ambulances went to the scene; Presley added that crews requested an air ambulance, but that was not possible with the weather.
“Bridges on I-555 are getting slick,” Presley said.
Following the crash, ARDOT sent crews out to treat the roadway.
