Victim identified in fiery crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have identified a woman killed Monday afternoon in a fiery crash.
According to the preliminary crash report, it happened at 4:03 p.m. Feb. 8 on U.S. Highway 49 just south of Purcell Road in Paragould.
Janet Gunn, 57, of Rector was northbound when a southbound 2011 Chevrolet crossed the center line and struck her 2003 Dodge head-on.
Gunn’s vehicle burst into flames and crews were called in to extricate her, according to Captain Brad Snyder with the Paragould Police Department.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, who was identified only as a male minor, was taken by ambulance to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center with unspecified injuries. His passenger, according to the report, reported no injuries.
Weather conditions at the time of the crash were overcast, and the road was dry.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.