GOV: Active cases dramatically going down with 13% of Arkansans vaccinated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,475 new COVID-19 cases, with 42 more deaths, and 775 people currently hospitalized due to the virus.
Dr. Jose Romero said the state is now below the 10% positivity rate, as November was above 10%. Romero said “active cases have dropped. Things are moving in the right direction.”
Hutchinson announced that 100% of long-term care clinics have had vaccine clinics, 1st responders covered, and 50% of teachers & staff have had access to vaccination.
As of Feb. 9, 12.8% of the Arkansas population has been vaccinated.
Hutchinson announced nationally, that 1-million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will go to federally qualified community health centers. Arkansas has 120 clinics.
Hutchinson said this is a new federal effort to get vaccines to rural and underserved areas.
