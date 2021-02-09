Ice Storm Warning issued for all of Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parts of Region 8 could see “significant ice accumulation” in the coming days, followed by “downright dangerous” temperatures.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, ARDOT reports ice patches on Interstate 555 from Jonesboro to the Craighead/Poinsett County, Interstate 55 through Mississippi County, and State Highway 140 from Interstate 55 to the Mississippi/Poinsett County line.
An Ice Storm Warning was issued for Poinsett, Craighead, Greene, Clay, Mississippi, Randolph, Lawrence, Jackson, Woodruff, White, Cleburne, Independence, Stone, Izard, and Sharp counties in Arkansas, and Dunklin, Pemiscot, Butler, New Madrid, Stoddard, and Ripley counties in Missouri.
Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said he thinks more counties could be added to the list.
A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Wednesday night, as freezing rain and sleet move into the area.
The main event will move through Region 8 Wednesday night into Thursday, but there is a chance of some wintry precipitation into Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
That could cause some travel issues Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, especially on elevated surfaces.
There should be a lull in the participation by mid-morning Wednesday into the early afternoon before more precipitation builds back in.
Freezing rain is the main threat but sleet could fall at times. Power outages and tree damages are a concern and roads will likely become slick.
The National Weather Service says the Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from 6 p.m. Feb. 10 until noon Feb. 12.
The NWS warns that residents should plan on “slippery and dangerous road conditions” affecting the morning and evening commutes.
Damage to trees and power lines due to accumulating ice can also be expected, it said.
“All in all, we expect a quarter to half-inch of ice to create slick roads and scattered power outages,” McCormick said Tuesday morning.
Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said much of the precipitation will fall Wednesday into Thursday, with ice glazing likely on most surfaces.
He noted that “many roads have been pretreated.” However, bridges and overpasses could be slick.
The rain will taper off Thursday afternoon but will be followed by much colder air that could shatter weather records.
“Downright dangerous weather continues long after the wintry mix ends,” McCormick said. “This weekend, cold Arctic air is set to spill into Region 8. Look for morning wind chill values near zero on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”
Scattered showers continue into Tuesday night with temperatures falling below 31 degrees. Some rain and sleet could create slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Ice accumulation expected up to .10″.
The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative is heeding the forecast and, according to a tweet by CEO Mel Coleman on Tuesday morning, is “preparing now.”
He advises residents to “prepare as if you will be out of power for a few days.”
Should the power go out, Entergy employees are ready to sweep into action and begin restoring electricity.
David Lewis, senior communications specialist for the company, said they are calling in extra linemen and power companies in other states to restore power if needed.
