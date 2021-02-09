Woman involved in fatal crash charged

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman involved in a fatal crash last November now faces a felony charge of negligent homicide.
According to documents obtained from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy arrested 30-year-old Brooke Skylar Wells on a bench warrant Sunday, Feb. 7, for negligent homicide (Ark. Code 5-10-105), a Class B felony.
Wells was in a Nov. 9 head-on collision that left a Jonesboro woman dead.
According to the Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report, Wells was northbound when her 2020 Hyundai crossed the center line and hit 51-year-old Rosa D. Torres’s 2014 Nissan head-on.
Torres was thrown from her vehicle and killed.
Initially, ASP did not release Wells’ name and said the crash was “under investigation.”
According to Arkansas criminal code, a person commits felony negligent homicide if he or she causes the death of another person while operating a vehicle, aircraft, or watercraft while intoxicated or fatigued.
Wells is currently free on bond awaiting her first appearance in circuit court.
Region 8 News has reached out to the district prosecutor’s office for more information on the case, including a copy of the probable cause affidavit. We will update this story as more details become available.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.