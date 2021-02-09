Zan Luka Stirn finishes T2 at Individual Spring Kickoff

Playing in its first event since mid-October, A-State saw seven individuals compete in the non-team scored 36-hole event. Stirn was one stroke back of individual medalist Anton Albers of Little Rock who totaled 141 (-1) on the day. Stirn fired an opening-round 1-under par 70 and was 1-over 72 in the second round to finish at even-par 142 and tied for second.