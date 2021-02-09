Zan Luka Stirn finishes T2 at Individual Spring Kickoff

Zan Luka Stirn finished tied for second among three Arkansas State men’s golfers inside the top 10 finishers at the Individual Spring Kickoff at Las Colinas Country Club Monday.
Playing in its first event since mid-October, A-State saw seven individuals compete in the non-team scored 36-hole event. Stirn was one stroke back of individual medalist Anton Albers of Little Rock who totaled 141 (-1) on the day. Stirn fired an opening-round 1-under par 70 and was 1-over 72 in the second round to finish at even-par 142 and tied for second.
Luka Naglic totaled 143 (+1) on the day to tie for fifth while Adam Thorp was 3-over with a total of 145. The highlight of the day came from Jack Madden as he aced the par-3, 185-yard fourth hole in the second round. Madden posted a 1-under par 70 in the round and totaled 146 (+4) to tie for 17th.
Rounding out the A-State golfers in the event were Michael Wepperning (T22nd – 147), Connor Wilson (47th – 157) and Devyn Pappas (52th – 163).
The Red Wolves competed against individuals from Arkansas, Baylor, North Texas, Odessa Junior College, SMU and Texas State.
Ranked No. 31 in the latest Golfweek Rankings, A-State is tentatively scheduled to host the RidgePointe Class on Saturday, Feb. 20 at RidgePointe Country Club for its next competition. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).
