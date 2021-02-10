Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of active COVID-19 cases throughout Arkansas fell Wednesday as state officials say the fewer active and new cases have been as a result of mitigation efforts.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state has seen over 1,300 fewer new cases and 2,300 fewer active cases since last week.
“Our mitigation efforts are working, but we cannot use this as an excuse to relax. This virus can spread rapidly, and we all must work together to defeat it,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
On Wednesday, the number of active cases fell by 708 to 14,190, while the number of total cases increased by 1,092 to 309,940.
State health officials said the number of people hospitalized also fell by 40 to 735.
However, state officials noted there were 26 additional deaths statewide Wednesday due to the virus. The death toll across Arkansas now sits at 5,174.
Of the 26 deaths, five were reported in Region 8, two deaths in White County, and one death each in Clay, Independence, and Stone counties.
As for vaccinations, state health officials said 425,873 doses have been given so far since a program began in December.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.