“All hands on deck”: Entergy looking to call in help as ice storm approaches Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Entergy says they are reviewing their checklists, fueling up their vehicles and preparing safety gear for what’s to come.
They have started exploring additional workers from their sister companies in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas while also looking at contract companies.
Customer Service Manager Matt Faries said it’s a logistics process. While figuring out who can come, they also have to have a place to lodge those crews and their trucks.
“At this point, vacations have been canceled. There are employees at Energy that have shifted into storm mode for the rest of the week until we determine the nature of this event. So we’re all hands on deck at this point,” Faries said.
They won’t start bringing extra men in until this storm starts to pick up and their customers are impacted.
“The biggest concern right now is customers whose homes are entirely electric. If your only source of heat is electricity and your power goes out, as cold as it is right now, you’re going to have to look at finding other places to stay or getting another heat source,” Faries said.
Faries suggested that customers download the Entergy app to sign up for text updates or they can also go to entergystormcenter.com for storm tips or to view the outage map.
He says as a reminder, stay away from downed power lines.
