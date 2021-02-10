ARDOT District 5 puts crews to work Tuesday before winter storm

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News spoke with ARDOT District 5 Maintenance Engineer, Alex Roofe Tuesday about the preparations they are making before an ice storm moves into the area.
District 5 covers Cleburne, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Sharp, Stone and White County.
Roofe says they had brine trucks out pretreating the roads and crews for the night shift are in place.
While those shifts are staggered right now, he says as the weather conditions increased, crews will be working 12-hour shifts starting from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
