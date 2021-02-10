ARDOT prepares for winter weather

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - ARDOT District 10 is already preparing by treating the roads and was busy at the Greene County headquarters loading up the brine, a saltwater mixture to all eight branches across NEA.
They use the brine as a pre-treatment on highways. They have already started applying it to roads all across the district, Plus storing it to make sure there’s plenty on hand if the winter weather gets bad.
District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee says that even though the roads are treated, It’s best to stay off the roads if you can.
“When they see what we’re doing now, They’re going to think the roads are great tomorrow. I hope they’re right,” Smithee said. “But I always want to caution folks that no matter what is going on, any spot, anywhere can be a bad spot; it can cause trouble tonight or tomorrow.”
Smithee says that they are working to bring in extra workers in case it comes to that. This year has been more of a challenge because of COVID-19 and working around employees who are in quarantine.
He says the brine does not entirely eliminate the slickness on the road, and the chance for black ice will be high.
If you must be on the roads, take it slow and use extreme caution.
