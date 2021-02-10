Blytheville police investigating circumstances surrounding two deaths

BLYTHEVILLE Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating the circumstances that led to two deaths.
According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, 18-year-old Shaniqua Davis died at her apartment in the 500-block of Maple Street Tuesday evening.
Police say another woman who lived in the home was taken to a local hospital for unknown reasons but later died.
The causes of death have not been released.
Blytheville police are still investigating the circumstances, and Region 8 News will update as soon as more information is released.
