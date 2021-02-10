Chainsaws roar as ice inches closer in the forecast

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As crews across Region 8 prepare for upcoming wintry weather.
A Greene County tree service has been busy with last-minute tree trimming.
Acuff Tree Service works nonstop, year-round, to try to keep us with power.
While we all think back to the 2009 ice storm, Owner and Operator Adam Acuff said many areas are better off now.
“It’s a lot different than it was in ’09. I think the infrastructure wasn’t set up then,” he said.
He and his crew were cutting and mulching limbs all day. Aside from Tuesday’s work, they’re also prepping their equipment for the ice.
“We try to get the equipment ready, saws sharp, make sure we got all the fuel we need, hydraulics all checked, and get everybody in order ready to go,” he said.
While they stayed busy, the work continues after the precipitation moves out.
“If a driveway is blocked, got a tree on their house, even if we need a crane, we’ll get in, whatever we need to do to get them safe,” he said.
If ice knocks your power out, call the professionals and do not do the work yourself.
“We’re emergency service; we work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” he said. “You need to let a professional handle it. It’s very dangerous work. It may look like you can do it, but we’re licensed, bonded, and insured for a reason.”
