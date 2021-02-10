Craighead Electric prepares for possible winter weather power outages

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead Electric has already started loading trucks with supplies and is making sure their inventory is stocked in the case of power outages caused by expected winter weather.
VP of Communications for Craighead Electric Monty Williams says they are monitoring the weather just like everyone else. They don’t know what to expect, similar to the 2009 ice storm.
He says they learned from that event to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.
They have already started loading the trucks with supplies and making sure their inventory is fully stocked.
Lineman Trevor Brisengane says they have been hard at work.
“Took time this morning to get all of our off-road equipment ready, fill up trucks and just make sure we have everything ready to go,” Brisengane said. “If it happens pretty fast, we’ve got some damage assessment stuff we’ll do first; just get a list of everything we need. Once we have that, we’ll start rolling crews out to try to get everything back up.”
Williams says it’s hard to expect what will happen and how to handle the situation until the storm is here, but there are things you can do to prepare in case there is a power outage:
- Have plenty of water.
- Have plenty of nonperishable food.
- Have plenty of batteries.
- Have plenty of flashlights.
- Make sure your phone is charged.
- Have a radio on-hand.
- It’s never a bad idea to have a backup generator.
For a full list of ways, you can prepare for winter weather, click here.
