Crowley’s Ridge College will host 2021 A.I.I. Basketball Championship

The Carter Activities Center has been selected as the hosting venue for the 2020-21 A.I.I. Men’s and Women’s Basketball Conference Tournament.
The eight-team tournament will be played on February 26th and 27th with a single-elimination knockout tournament being held with two men’s games and two women’s games on Friday, culminating in the men’s and women’s championship games being held on Saturday.
In previous years, the top three teams of the A.I.I. tournament was rewarded with an automatic berth to the NAIA National Tournament. The Pioneers took advantage of that third automatic bid in the 2019-20 season by defeating Lincoln Christian (Ill.) in last season’s third-place game. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic changing the landscape of sports across the world, only the top two teams of each gender will earn the automatic berth with no third-place game being played.
In order to allow as many attendees as possible while being able to safely maintain social distancing, each school will be given an allotment of 20 tickets. Those tickets can be reserved through the attending schools. Fans will continue to be screened upon entry to the Carter Activities Center and expected to maintain proper social distancing guidelines. All attendees ten years of age and older will be required to wear a mask in accordance with Arkansas state guidance and Crowley’s Ridge College mandates.
Friday will have an afternoon session with two games, then an evening session playing the remaining two games with a thorough disinfecting of the Carter Activities Center between sessions.
All games will be streamed live at no charge via the Pioneer Digital Network.
A tentative schedule is:
Friday, February 26
Game 1: WBB #4 vs WBB #1 – 12 p.m.
Game 2: MBB #4 vs MBB #1 – 2 p.m.
GYM CLEARED FOR DISINFECTION
Game 3: WBB #3 vs WBB #2 – 5 p.m.
Game 4: MBB #3 vs MBB #2 – 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 27
WBB Championship: Winner G1 vs Winner G3 – 4 p.m.
MBB Championship: Winner G2 vs Winner G4 – 7 p.m.
More information including participants to follow.
