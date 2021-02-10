Crowley’s Ridge College will host 2021 A.I.I. Basketball Championship

In order to allow as many attendees as possible while being able to safely maintain social distancing, each school will be given an allotment of 20 tickets. Those tickets can be reserved through the attending schools. Fans will continue to be screened upon entry to the Carter Activities Center and expected to maintain proper social distancing guidelines. All attendees ten years of age and older will be required to wear a mask in accordance with Arkansas state guidance and Crowley’s Ridge College mandates.