Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 10 at 3:59 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:45 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 309,040 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 245,865 confirmed cases
    • 64,075 probable cases
  • 290,548 recoveries
  • 14,190 active cases
    • 9,869 confirmed active cases
    • 4,321 probable active cases
  • 5,174 total deaths
    • 4,144 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,030 deaths among probable cases
  • 735 currently hospitalized
    • 283 in ICU
    • 138 on ventilators
  • 2,952,507 people total have been tested
    • 9.6% positive PCR tests
    • 18.8% positive antigen tests
  • 2,631,459 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Wednesday, Feb. 10:

  1. Pulaski: 163
  2. Washington: 85
  3. Benton: 71
  4. Saline: 68
  5. Faulkner: 56

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,734 93 2,546 95 17,130
Clay 1,646 71 1,531 43 15,801
Cleburne 1,844 94 1,685 65 19,663
Craighead 12,520 373 11,973 173 102,584
Crittenden 5,565 190 5,284 89 35,700
Cross 1,864 50 1,767 47 14,782
Greene 5,709 210 5,428 71 41,396
Independence 3,587 148 3,321 118 34,430
Jackson 3,118 50 3,036 32 22,504
Lawrence 1,965 58 1,866 41 13,417
Mississippi 5,448 203 5,133 111 34,912
Poinsett 3,034 92 2,868 74 23,715
Randolph 1,900 65 1,786 49 16,399
St. Francis 3,386 74 3,276 36 27,837
Sharp 1,495 29 1,417 49 14,819
Stone 943 26 887 30 9,516
White 6,920 375 6,444 100 45,358
Woodruff 597 52 537 8 7,395

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

