Feb. 9: Icy weather arrives with crashes, closings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Feb. 10. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Below freezing temperatures have arrived in Region 8, and we’ll likely stay below freezing for days.
Ice Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of Region 8 through Thursday morning.
Freezing rain will increase tonight leaving a glaze on surfaces including roads and bridges.
More ice is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Slick spots are possible along with power outages and tree damage.
To make matters worse, when the precipitation stops we keep getting colder!
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Winter weather has made its way into Region 8, bringing slick roads and school closures. We have live team coverage beginning at 6 o’clock.
Black ice is blamed for multiple wrecks this morning throughout Region 8.
As the wintry weather moved in, ArDOT and electric companies around the area got ready to move out and get to work. To report an outage, click here.
Several schools, including A-State, have already decided to close their campuses. Click here to see if your school or place of employment is closed.
