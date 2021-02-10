Hillcrest alum Mickayla Smith sets school record Tuesday for Crowley’s Ridge

Freshman Mickayla Smith Broke the CRC single-game points record, but the strong offense of Pensacola Christian (Fla.) College proved to be too much for the Lady Pioneers to handle, as the Lady Eagles won the high-scoring affair 97-84.
For the Lady Pioneers (7-7), Smith and Octavia Lowery combined for 54 points, and that was evident from the get-go. The guard pair scored the opening 15 points for the Lady ‘Neers vaulting CRC a 15-11 lead midway through the opener. Crowley’s Ridge held Pensacola Christian to three long balls and took the first quarter 25-17.
Scoring her 1,000th career point, Lady Eagle (15-3) junior Lauran Alvarez single-handedly fought back in the second quarter, sending the teams to the break with Crowley’s Ridge leading 41-36.
The halftime speech for PCC head coach Jared Sellars must have been one for the ages, as his Lady Eagles soared out of the locker room to a 16-0 run to wrestle the lead from the Lady ‘Neers 52-46.
Midway through the final quarter, Smith Scored 10 points for the Lady Pioneers, while the Lady Eagles scored five as a team. The PCC Lady Eagles took advantage of their high team free throw percentage to keep the CRC at arms’ reach to hand the girls in green a 96-84 loss.
Smith recorded 33 points, breaking the Crowley’s Ridge record for most points in a single game. Most of those were thanks to her eight 3pt FGs, tying a school record she matched earlier this season.
Behind her, Lowery earned a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Additionally, Kianna Hardaway picked up another double-double in her inaugural campaign with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
UP NEXT
The Lady Pioneers will try and shake off the loss before heading to Gallatin, Tenn. For a date with Welch (Tenn.) College. The Lady ‘Neers bested the Lady Flames in their first matchup this season with an 88-67 victory on January 7. Tipoff from the Music City is set for February 11 at 5 p.m.
