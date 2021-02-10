HUB adds third day to feed homeless population

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The homeless people in the Jonesboro area receive a free, hot meal on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Beginning this week, they’ll get fed a third meal on Wednesdays.
Director Kim Chase said they began serving hot meals almost one year ago.
Last week, a partner in the community gave a $5,000 donation.
They also secured a $2,000 grant within days allowing them to add the third meal weekly at the same location and time, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Chase said while the Wednesday meal isn’t secured indefinitely, it’ll help short-term.
“At the rate that we are going, we should continue to provide be able to provide lunches on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for about 17 weeks,” she said.
While serving Tuesday’s meals, Chase said they would inform the visitors of the added meal.
The HUB hopes inclement weather doesn’t stop them from serving all three meals this week.
“Food insecurity does not end just because we get snow and ice,” she said. “As much as possible, someone will be here.”
They passed out extra food Tuesday as a way to plan.
Chase said this wouldn’t be possible without the community’s generosity.
“Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do, so I’m very grateful for being in such a giving community,” she said.
The HUB encourages those without shelter to visit the Salvation Army’s warming shelter in the days to come.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.