Man accused of shooting at woman arrested following standoff

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Calico Rock man could face multiple felony charges after investigators say he opened fire on a woman.
According to a news release, the alleged shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at a home on Brown Hill Road near Calico Rock.
The victim told Izard County sheriff’s deputies 59-year-old Noel Gene Loosey shot at her when she pulled into the driveway.
“The vehicle she was driving showed evidence of a bullet striking the windshield,” Sheriff Jack Yancey said in the release.
When deputies approached the house, the sheriff said several more rounds were fired inside.
“Deputies never returned fire due to concerns of a female subject being inside the residence with the suspect,” Yancey said.
Following a four-hour standoff, investigators were able to take Loosey down without the use of deadly force when he stopped outside the door.
Loosey is currently being held in the Izard County Jail on parole violation charges.
Yancey anticipates Loosey will be formally charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, with habitual offender enhancements.
