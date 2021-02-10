Melbourne & Paragould are the Hot Shots of the Week (2/1/21 - 2/5/21)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week for February 1st through the 5th. Over 600 total votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page.
Boys Winner: Melbourne
Melbourne beats Blytheville in the boys ballot by 250 votes. With the game tied in the final seconds, Layton Hennings goes baseline and finds twine to beat the buzzer. The Bearkatz clinched their 2nd straight 2A-2 title.
Girls Winner: Paragould
Really close girls ballot, Paragould edges Nettleton by 4 votes. Blythe Benefield kicks and Shakira Brown knocks down the three pointer. The Lady Rams upset undefeated Batesville 38-34.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.