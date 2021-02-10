Mississippi County Electric Co-op prepares ahead of wintry weather

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Mississippi County Electric Cooperative has been meeting all Tuesday to ensure that they can tackle the outages from the wintry weather.
The co-op has a restoration plan that they have used for years.
Trees are trimmed year-round to prevent heavy sagging from possible ice coverage.
Crews and contractors will be on call over the next couple of days, and they will have fully equipped trucks to assess outages properly.
Generators will be up and running during outages for the crews and the office to communicate.
Brad Harrison, President and CEO of Mississippi County Electric, says that they will not take any chance with the weather.
“Weather can be unpredictable, and you just don’t know how the weather is going to come in,” Harrison said, “They say you might be looking at a ¼ inch of ice, you can get an inch of ice, but we, being a cooperative want to look out for our members.”
Harrison mentioned that he wants his members to properly prepare for winter weather by having food, water, shelter, and a plan to stay warm.
The Mississippi County Electric Cooperative has a 24-hour call center for its members to report outages in the area.
