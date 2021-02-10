Police search for suspect in vehicle break-ins

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Police Department needs your help in finding a person involved in several vehicle break-ins in the early hours of Feb. 7.
Police describe the person as a 5′6″ to 5′11″ white male and could be 18-year-old to 23-year-old. He has brown, shaggy hair with a diamond earring and solid light-colored shoes.
The person was seen in a 2007 through 2011 silver light-colored Chevy Silverado crew cab with large tow mirrors.
If you have any information about this case, contact Pocahontas police at (870) 892-9867.
