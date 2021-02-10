Red Wolves Foundation enters agreement with Turnkey to assist in A-State AD search

The Arkansas State University Red Wolves Foundation announced Tuesday that it has acquired the services of TurnkeyZRG to assist in the A-State Athletics Director job search, being led by Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse and ASU System President Dr. Chuck Welch.
Managing Director Chad Chatlos will oversee the TurnkeyZRG search firm’s role in assisting Damphousse and Welch in a variety of areas, but most notably by identifying high-quality candidates, handling the logistics associated with the application and evaluation process, and performing background checks on potential candidates. Chatlos specializes in senior executive searches across the sports industry with a focus on roles in the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics.
The Red Wolves Foundation agreement with TurnkeyZRG is being funded solely through private funds. Turnkey has successfully completed over 200 searches in the intercollegiate athletics industry, including athletics directors, deputy athletics directors and Senior Women’s Administrators, and head coaches.
