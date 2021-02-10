Remote work plan in place for Wednesday at A-State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University in Jonesboro will move to its remote work plan for Wednesday, Feb 10, due to weather conditions.
Classes that meet on-campus will move to remote delivery courses, while all essential personnel will report to campus as usual.
Non-classroom activities are postponed. The Arkansas State vs. UALR basketball game is rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 12.
Areas of the campus will remain open, including campus dining, Dean B. Ellis Library and student housing.
Virtual events will continue as previously scheduled.
The university notes plans for Thursday, Feb. 11, will be made Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.