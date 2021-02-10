Reporting power outages in your area

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With an Ice Storm Warning threatening to dump “significant accumulations,” there is a likely chance many in Region 8 will lose power.
To avoid being left in the cold dark, charge up cellphones and tablets. Also, make sure candles and batteries are accessible.
If there is an outage in your area, immediately contact your local power company:
- Call: 1-800-521-2450
- Register to report an outage via text message by clicking here:
- To report an outage: 1-888-771-7772
- To register for text messaging services, click here
- To view the current outage map, click here
- To report an outage: 1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE)
- To sign up for text message alerts, click here
- Call 870-523-3691
- To see outages, click here.
- Call 870-935-5581
- Email cservice@jonesborocwl.org 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays
- To report an outage, call 1-800-439-4563
- To report an outage call one of the following toll-free numbers:
- From Baxter County - 870-425-2141
- From Fulton County - 870-895-3221
- From Izard County - 870-670-5600
- From Sharp County - 870-994-2191
- To report an outage from the NAEC mobile app, download it here.
- Call (870) 563-5245
- To report an outage call (870) 239-7700
- To report an outage call (870) 593-3208
