Reporting power outages in your area

Reporting power outages in your area
With an Ice Storm Warning threatening to dump “significant accumulations,” there is a likely chance many in Region 8 will lose power. (Source: WALB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 10, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 11:51 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With an Ice Storm Warning threatening to dump “significant accumulations,” there is a likely chance many in Region 8 will lose power.

To avoid being left in the cold dark, charge up cellphones and tablets. Also, make sure candles and batteries are accessible.

If there is an outage in your area, immediately contact your local power company:

Clay County Electric Cooperative:

  • Call: 1-800-521-2450
  • Register to report an outage via text message by clicking here:

Craighead Electric Cooperative:

  • To report an outage: 1-888-771-7772
  • To register for text messaging services, click here
  • To view the current outage map, click here

Entergy Arkansas:

  • To report an outage: 1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE)
  • To sign up for text message alerts, click here

Farmers Electric Cooperative:

  • Call 870-523-3691

Jonesboro City Water & Light:

Mississippi County Electric Cooperative:

  • To report an outage, call 1-800-439-4563

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative:

  • To report an outage call one of the following toll-free numbers:
  • From Baxter County - 870-425-2141
  • From Fulton County - 870-895-3221
  • From Izard County - 870-670-5600
  • From Sharp County - 870-994-2191
  • To report an outage from the NAEC mobile app, download it here.

Osceola Municipal Light & Power:

  • Call (870) 563-5245

Paragould Light Water and Cable:

  • To report an outage call (870) 239-7700

Piggott Municipal Light Water and Sewer

  • To report an outage call (870) 593-3208

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.