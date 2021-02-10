Sharp County prepares for winter weather

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 continues to prepare for the chance of winter weather over the coming days.
If you’ve traveled to Sharp County, you know that the area is very hilly. County Judge Gene Moore said they’re just crossing their fingers that it doesn’t get that bad.
“We usually prepare for the worst,” Moore said.
While ArDOT pretreated the majority of the highways, if needed, Moore says they plan to tackle some of the county roads.
The county has 25 crew members ready to come in at a moment’s notice.
While they are not equipped with salt trucks to treat roads, they’re willing to get their hands dirty.
“If it’s where we can and it looks like the sun ain’t going to come out and melt it soon,” Moore said. “We’ll do it by hand — and go out on the hills and try to get that to melt as quick as we can.”
Judge Moore added equipment--- like chainsaws--- are also on standby for the next few days to remove fallen tree limbs that are blocking the road.
They plan to hit the ground running early Wednesday morning to evaluate the road conditions and to see how they need to proceed.
