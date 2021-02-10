Tate and Davis seal first Arkansas win over Kentucky since 2014

Kentucky guard Davion Mintz sank a 3-pointer from the right wing with 12.3 seconds remaining to give the Wildcats an 80-79 lead. Davis had a contested layup roll off the rim at the other end, but Tate grabbed the offensive rebound in traffic and was fouled. After Tate’s go-ahead free throw, Kentucky got it to 7-footer Olivier Sarr at midcourt, but Davis intercepted his pass.