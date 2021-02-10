Ice, sleet, freezing rain causes commuting nightmare

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ice, sleet, freezing rain, and black ice caused havoc Wednesday morning as drivers tried to make their way to and from work.
The Missouri Department of Transportation reports all northbound lanes of Interstate 55 are closed past exit 19 near Hayti at mile marker 26.
MoDOT expects the closure to last about 3.5 hours.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation also reports a crash blocking all northbound lanes at exit 63 on Interstate 55 near Blytheville.
At this time, ARDOT says traffic is moving to the exit ramp at exit 63.
Craighead County emergency crews stayed busy Wednesday as they responded to multiple reports of vehicles sliding off the road.
In all, Jonesboro police and fire departments responded to over 90 calls overnight for wrecks, slide-offs, and drivers being stranded.
Many of the problems, according to Eugene Neff with the Craighead County Road Department, happened east and south of town near Rogers Chapel and C.W. Post Road, and toward Bay and Harrisburg. He said the department deployed two sand trucks and 7 pickups to throw sand on bridges and curves and at intersections and stop signs.
On Wednesday evening around 5 p.m., Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 Director Jeff L. Presley reported bridges getting slick in the northwest Jonesboro area.
He said the highway department was dispatched to the Dan Avenue & Willett Road area to help lay sand.
Neff said county crews would continue sanding the roads Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
In Poinsett County, Trumann police closed two icy roads within the city limits Wednesday morning following multiple vehicle crashes.
Chief Jon Redman said the following roads would be blocked until they are deemed passable:
- Highway 214 (Industrial Park) between Pecan Grove and Walmart
- Highway 198 (West Main) from Thelma to Trumann Auto Body
Police and the Arkansas Department of Transportation are stressing people to stay home and stay off the roads.
They say, if you have to be out, go slow and don’t tailgate.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.