Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class

“No matter how they’ve tried to convince us, they put all this stuff in the schools to make them safe, we don’t feel they’re safe yet,” said Joseph William, whose five children ranging in age from 6 to 14 attend public schools in the city. “In Black and brown communities on the West Side and the South Side, some schools were not safe before the pandemic and now they’re all safe? This is not a chance I’m willing to take with my babies.”