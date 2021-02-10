Vaccine dose clinics rescheduled due to weather

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The potential for dangerous driving conditions is impacting vaccine dose clinics.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center rescheduled a second dose clinic due to inclement weather.
The clinic was scheduled for Wednesday, February 10 at the Show Me Center. It was only for those with appointments and received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days before Feb. 10.
The health center said the individuals have been contacted by email or phone with information about the rescheduled date.
They ask that you contact them with any other questions.
Missouri Delta
Missouri Delta has also rescheduled their second dose clinic due to weather.
The clinic was schedules for Wednesday and has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Missouri Delta will contact scheduled individuals with a new appointment time.
Dunklin County Health Department
The Dunklin County Health Department is rescheduling its mass COVID-19 clinic due to weather.
The clinic for first doses was scheduled to begin on Thursday, Feb. 11, but it is now rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17.
The health department is asking those who made appointments for Thursday to keep the same appointment time for the upcoming clinic.
Appointment spots are still available.
The rescheduled clinic will be held at the original location at the 1st Baptist Church Family Life Center in Kennett.
Contact the Dunklin County Health Department at 573-757-5725 or 573-757-8078 if you have any questions, or would like to schedule an appointment.
Poplar Bluff VA
The vaccination clinic at the VA in Poplar Bluff will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 11. Patients with appointments have been notified by phone. They are not doing walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations.
