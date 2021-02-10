VIDEO: Trumann officer caught flat-footed on ice

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - When police say be careful out there, they mean it! Especially on icy days.
A Trumann police officer took a tumble Wednesday morning and nearly face-planted when he slipped on an icy sidewalk.
As video shared by the department showed, Captain Henry’s trek into the station started off fine until he reached the curb.
Then his foot slipped.
Despite his best efforts, and much arm waving, down he went.
Captain Henry may have gone down, but he was not out.
Like any great trouper, he picked himself up then slipped and slid into work.
