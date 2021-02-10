Weather-related crashes tie up 911 emergency lines

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weather conditions on Wednesday morning caused a lot of wrecks, keeping 911 dispatchers busy.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said city emergency personnel responded to 92 overnight calls. However, dispatchers emphasize the importance to know the reasons to call 911.
At 2 o’clock, dispatchers who worked throughout the night called it a day and others came in to take their spots.
For these dispatchers, they never know what problem will be on the other end of the line.
When a caller asks about weather or road conditions, it can tie up resources for emergencies.
“Call us, if you’re in an emergency, if, you, yourself have witnessed an emergency but otherwise, refer to the resources that you have at hand,” Dispatcher Kristyn George said.
She suggests using the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s iDriveArkansas website or the KAIT Weather App.
E911 Director Jeff Presley said they dispatched over 50 wrecks or accidents since 1 a.m. Wednesday and of course, the number is growing.
