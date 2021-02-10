West Virginia defensive lineman Quay Mays commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It looks like another P5 transfer is joining the pack for 2021.
West Virginia defensive lineman Quay Mays announced Wednesday that he’s committing to Arkansas State. He entered the transfer portal on December 24th, 2020. Mays played 3 games for the Mountaineers in 2020, recording 4 tackles. He appeared in WVU wins over Kansas, TCU, & Baylor.
Before arriving in Morgantown, Mays played at Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2018 and 2019. He recorded 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery, and one blocked kick. The Rangers reached the MACJC Championship Game in 2019. He redshirted in 2017.
Mays would have 2 seasons of eligibility with Arkansas State.
