Active COVID-19 cases fall nearly 700

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of active COVID-19 cases continues to fall while state officials said Thursday that other numbers are also falling.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the number of active cases fell 672 Thursday to 13,518.
The state had 311,043 total COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, up 1,103 from Wednesday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that the drop Thursday was significant.
“For the second day in a row, we see a decrease of over 50% in new cases from last week. Vaccine administration has progressed throughout the state, with an increase of over 94,000 since last week,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
The number of hospitalizations also fell Thursday to 712, down 23 from Wednesday, while the number of people on ventilators decreased by 21 to 117.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases Thursday.
However, state health officials say the death toll due to the virus rose by 25 to 5,199. Of the 25 deaths statewide, five deaths were in Region 8: one death each in Baxter, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, and Greene counties.
As of Thursday, 442,134 total doses have been given around the state.
