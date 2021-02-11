AMI, virtual days the same for students and teachers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students and teachers won’t notice a difference between virtual learning due to the pandemic and AMI days due to weather.
Alternative Method of Instruction days was the original virtual day before the pandemic changed everything.
Since the pandemic began and schools started pivoting to virtual learning, schools have expanded on the alternative methods used to teach students virtually.
Dr. Kim Wilbanks with Jonesboro Public Schools said the only real difference will be in the paperwork administrators fill out for the state.
“The process involved if we’re requesting days because of that we’re needing to pivot to remote instruction because of the coronavirus, that would be one process,” said Wilbanks. “When we’re pivoting to remote instruction or an AMI day because of some type of weather event or some type of disaster, that’s another process.”
While some will be given AMI paperwork like in years past, for most, that’s simply a backup plan in case of power outages.
Wilbanks said the Department of Education has plans to release a statement clarifying the language between pivoting to a virtual or AMI day to help clear up any confusion on which districts need to request.
Just like AMI days in the past, students will not have to make up any days at the end of the year if the school pivots to virtual learning.
