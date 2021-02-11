ArDOT District 10 and 5 pretreat roads in NEA; nearly 250 people on standby for inclement weather in District 10

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There are two main ARDOT Districts that cover all of Northeast Arkansas, District 10 and District 5.
Both districts are pretreating state highways as weather conditions worsen.
District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee says his crew has been working around the clock preparing for inclement weather.
Sand trucks and snowplows have been coming in and out of the ArDOT Jonesboro location all day Wednesday.
Smithee says around 250 people over the seven counties District 10 cover will be working to make sure the roads are as clear as possible.
“I-555 is first [priority],” Smithee said. “It’s our interstate, it moves the most traffic, we’ve got to get it clear so that it can handle its traffic. Then, we start moving to the 63′s and the 49′s and Red Wolf and we look at where the most people travel.”
Smithee says the crew will transition to using salt from a liquid brine on wet pavements with the hopes of preventing the roads from getting slick.
He said the plan is to use about 100 pounds of salt per lane mile on main roads.
ArDOT has dozens of snow plow trucks ready to go, and they will look at many factors including road temperatures to determine the best route to take.
Smithee says the weather had overpowered some of the areas they had pretreated Monday and Tuesday night. The ArDOT crew came in at around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and they’ve been working around the clock to work on the road conditions all around the area.
He says he expects road conditions to worsen going into Thursday, but ArDOT is planning to continue combating the system.
“We really started at 7:00 on Monday morning applying our pretreatments,” Smithee said. “That continued Monday, that continued all day yesterday.”
Over in District 5, Jackson County holds one of two brine plants for the district. The other is in Fulton County in Salem.
The plant has six holding brine tanks that can hold up to 36,000 gallons of brine. Several counties in District 5 fill up to treat the highways in their areas.
District 5 Area Maintenance Supervisor for Jackson County Scott McCoy says they are good as far as supply, but he is concerned about the next 24 hours.
“Last night, I’m afraid was a pre-game show so I’m afraid when we wake up in the morning it will be a lot different. I have seen the forecast and they went a little further south with the ice,” McCoy said. “If we get more sleet, we can kinda get around on that a lot better than we can on ice.”
District 10 covers Clay, Craighead, Greene, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, and Randolph counties.
District 5 covers Cleburne, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Sharp, Stone, and White counties.
