Arkansas attorney general hopeful campaigns in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Potential candidates for statewide political office in Arkansas are lining up even though the elections are more than a year away.
Among them is Leon Jones Jr., who wants to be the Natural State’s chief legal officer.
The Pine Bluff native made his first visit to Texarkana on Wednesday to officially announce that he is running for the Republican nomination for Arkansas attorney general in 2022.
Jones, an attorney, said he is committed to the rule of law and will work to ensure laws are applied equitably.
“I’m going to focus my attention in the attorney general’s office on protecting Arkansans, making sure Arkansans don’t have to deal with identity theft issues,” said Jones, who is executive director of the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission.
“We can eliminate some fraud that is going on around the state,” he added. “And that we can overall just bring some services throughout the state from the attorney general’s office in working with law enforcement.”
Jones previously served as director of the Arkansas Department of Labor, a post to which he was appointed Jan. 12, 2015, by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “With this appointment, I became the first Black person to lead this agency in its 100-year history,” Jones notes on his campaign’s Facebook page.
Jones left that position when he took the Housing Commission job July 1, 2019.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.