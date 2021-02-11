Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Little Rock Friday

ARKANSAS STATE (8-9, 5-5 Sun Belt) vs/at Little Rock (10-9, 6-6 Sun Belt)
Friday, Feb. 12 • 7:30 PM • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN+
Saturday, Feb. 13 • 5:00 PM • Little Rock, Ark. • Jack Stephens Center • ESPN+
STORYLINES
- The 2020-21 campaign marks the program’s 93rd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,231-1,192 all-time record (.508) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season
- With a combined 47 points in two games against Louisiana last week, Marquis Eaton inched closer to Antonio Harvey (1,218) for 15th on the scoring list as he now has 1,203 career points.
- Norchad Omier is the only Division I freshman among 22 total Division I players averaging a double-double this season; 31 Division I freshmen have done so for a season (minimum 20 games played) since 1992-93 season
- Norchad Omier ranks fifth nationally, leading the Sun Belt Conference, with 11.9 rebounds per game and is fifth nationally, second in SBC, with 10 double-doubles. Ranked fifth nationally, Omier is lone freshman ranked in top-40 nationally in rebounds per game.
- A-State has 51 dunks this season, 19 more than its total from last season (32 in 32 games played)
- The Red Wolves rank 10th nationally, tops in the Sun Belt, shooting 39.4 percent from 3-point range this season. A-State finished last season ranked 152nd in 3-point field goal percentage.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.