Arkansas state senator suspended after swearing at colleague during debate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas state senator has been suspended from serving on two committees for three days because she called a colleague a “dumbass” during a debate over a failed resolution.
The Arkansas Senate voted 25-4 to forfeit Democratic state Sen. Stephanie Flowers’ privileges on the chamber’s Judiciary Committee and the City, County and Local Affairs Committee from Feb. 15-17.
The move came a day after the majority-Republican Senate censured Flowers over the remark she directed at GOP state Sen. Trent Garner during a debate over a proposed resolution that cited the country’s “ongoing positive record on race and slavery” and attacked Democrats’ history on civil rights issues.
The resolution was overwhelmingly rejected, with lawmakers from both parties criticizing it.
