Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Little Rock on Friday

ARKANSAS STATE (9-7, 4-6 Sun Belt) vs/at Little Rock (10-7, 6-4 Sun Belt)
Friday Feb. 12, 2021 • 5:00 PM • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN+ • 95.3/96.9 The Ticket
Saturday Feb. 13, 2021 • 2:00 PM • Little Rock, Ark. • Jack Stephens Center • ESPN+ • 95.3/96.9 The Ticket
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Arkansas State hosts in-state rival Little Rock to open a women’s-men’s doubleheader at First National Bank Arena. Then, the Red Wolves will travel to Little Rock for a Saturday showdown at 2 p.m. The Red Wolves are 46-24 all-time versus Little Rock, with A-State leading 29-6 in games played in Jonesboro. In Little Rock, A-State owns a 17-16 edge.
- The Red Wolves recorded 16 or more turnovers forced in 10 straight games to open the season, but have forced double-digit takeaways in 14 of 16 games.
- Jada Stinson has scored 10 or more points in six of the last seven games.
- Peyton Martin currently ranks 20th in program history in career scoring with 1,056 career points. Martin is also one of six active players in the Sun Belt Conference with 1,000 or more points and one of five with 1,000-plus points and 500-plus rebounds.
- Little Rock is the second most-frequent opponent in A-State history, playing 70 times. Louisiana is the most frequent, having played 75 times.
