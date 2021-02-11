Arkansas State’s Pauline Meyer named SBC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week

After shattering a 10-year-old school record in the women’s 3000m, Arkansas State women’s track and field athlete Pauline Meyer was named Sun Belt Conference Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week on Thursday.
Meyer clocked a collegiate-best 9:32.73 to win the event on Sunday at the Jaguar Invitational, breaking Kristina Aubert’s 10-year-old program indoor record by over 10 seconds. The senior’s time was also the No. 6 time of the week among Division I runners in the event.
Her honor marks the third time in as many weeks at least one A-State athlete was honored by the conference and the fifth of the season for the Red Wolves.
In addition to her indoor 3000m record, Meyer is also part of the school record-holding distance medley relay squad that ran a program-best 11:48.59 last season. The reigning conference champion in the mile and 3000m bronze medalist, Meyer holds top-five times in the mile and 3000m, as well as the 800m.
The Red Wolves are scheduled to compete in one final tune-up ahead of the conference meet, traveling to Topeka, Kansas, for the Division I Challenge hosted at Washburn University. There, A-State will face off against Oral Roberts, South Dakota, Tulsa and Wichita State.
A-State Track and Field SBC Weekly Honors in 2021:
Camryn Newton-Smith (W Field) – Jan. 28
Jermie Walker (M Track) – Jan. 28
Lauren Beauchamp (W Field) – Feb. 4
Carter Shell (M Field) – Feb. 4
Pauline Meyer (W Track) – Feb. 11
