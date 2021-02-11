Batesville native Charlie Strong hired as Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KAIT) - A Batesville native gets an opportunity to coach in the NFL.
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that Charlie Strong will be the assistant head coach & inside linebackers coach. Strong reunites with head coach Urban Meyer, they worked together at Florida from 2005-09. Charlie was the defensive coordinator for a pair of Gator national title teams (2006 & 2008).
Strong was a head coach at South Florida (2017-2019), Texas (2014-2016), and Louisville (2010-2013). His overall record was 74-53. Strong led the Cardinals to a Big East Championship in 2012 and a Sugar Bowl victory.
Former Arkansas defensive coordinator Chris Ash is also on the Jaguars staff, he was hired as the safeties coach.
