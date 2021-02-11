Batesville native Charlie Strong hired as Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coach

Batesville native Charlie Strong hired as Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coach
Charlie Strong was named the Jacksonville Jaguars assistant head coach on Thursday. The Batesville native was a college head coach at three different schools. (Source: USF Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison | February 11, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 11:27 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KAIT) - A Batesville native gets an opportunity to coach in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that Charlie Strong will be the assistant head coach & inside linebackers coach. Strong reunites with head coach Urban Meyer, they worked together at Florida from 2005-09. Charlie was the defensive coordinator for a pair of Gator national title teams (2006 & 2008).

Strong was a head coach at South Florida (2017-2019), Texas (2014-2016), and Louisville (2010-2013). His overall record was 74-53. Strong led the Cardinals to a Big East Championship in 2012 and a Sugar Bowl victory.

Former Arkansas defensive coordinator Chris Ash is also on the Jaguars staff, he was hired as the safeties coach.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.