Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 12 at 3:52 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:40 p.m., Friday, Feb. 12, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 311,608 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 247,028 confirmed cases
    • 64,580 probable cases
  • 293,796 recoveries
  • 12,573 active cases
    • 8,704 confirmed active cases
    • 3,869 probable active cases
  • 5,212 total deaths
    • 4,179 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,033 deaths among probable cases
  • 712 currently hospitalized
    • 258 in ICU
    • 123 on ventilators
  • 2,975,434 people total have been tested
    • 9.6% positive PCR tests
    • 18.7% positive antigen tests
  • 2,652,596 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, Feb, 12:

  1. Pulaski: 81
  2. Washington: 61
  3. Benton: 54
  4. Sebastian: 35
  5. Crawford and Saline: 29

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,742 76 2,572 94 17,311
Clay 1,652 54 1,553 44 15,948
Cleburne 1,854 77 1,712 65 19,817
Craighead 12,579 334 12,070 174 103,603
Crittenden 5,589 174 5,323 90 36,084
Cross 1,871 44 1,780 47 14,971
Greene 5,731 169 5,490 72 41,954
Independence 3,607 130 3,359 118 34,879
Jackson 3,119 34 3,053 32 22,644
Lawrence 1,980 55 1,884 41 13,499
Mississippi 5,472 168 5,192 111 35,250
Poinsett 3,039 90 2,875 74 23,889
Randolph 1,905 46 1,810 49 16,570
St. Francis 3,398 72 3,290 36 27,984
Sharp 1,505 36 1,420 49 15,035
Stone 946 20 896 30 9,672
White 6,970 330 6,539 100 45,623
Woodruff 600 44 548 8 7,561

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

