Elk harvest stable, sustainable, report notes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The elk hunting season in the Natural State has been the same as in previous years, with officials saying three elk tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.
According to a news release from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, 47 elk were harvested during the 2020 season.
Of the 47 elk, nearly half were harvested by hunters on public lands, officials said.
Nearly 5,300 people applied for public land elk tags to hunt last year, up about 2,000 applications from 2019.
Hunters also harvested 29 elk on private land last year as well.
As for the CWD, officials said the positive tests were in Newton County.
“This is consistent with our samples from the last few years, with about five percent of the elk harvested testing positive,” Wes Wright, elk program coordinator for the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, said.
