Feb. 11: Ice storm ramps up

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Feb. 11. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Sleet and freezing rain showers early today come to an end by late-morning, following an additional quarter to half-inch of ice accumulation. .
This could make some roads impassable and cause power outages, especially in the southern half of Region 8.
On the heels of this wintry weather, near-record cold weather arrives for the weekend.
In fact, our early morning wind chill may drop below zero.
By early next week, the potential for another significant winter storm increases.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
As the ice storm ramps up, the Region 8 News crew is heading out. We will have live team coverage at the top of the hour along with the latest road conditions and closings.
Even after pre-treating state highways throughout Region 8, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has hundreds of workers on standby ready to hit the roads again today.
After pulling dozens of cars out of ditches, area towing services are geared up for another busy day.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.