Poinsett County faces harsh road conditions, roads closed in Trumann

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Road conditions have been rough in Poinsett County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, there have been 14 confirmed wrecks and two rollovers, leading to Trumann closing sections of highways.
Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen says they closed side roads that have not been treated. She says that safety is their biggest concern- and blocking off the area was the best choice.
Portions of Highway 198 and Highway 214 have been closed. Industrial Park Access between Pecan Grove and Walmart is blocked. West Main Extended from Thelma to Trumann Auto Body is also blocked.
Drivers around Poinsett County say they have had mixed experiences.
“Highway here north of Harrisburg a few miles north and came in. The highway was okay. We haven’t been on the highway from Harrisburg to Waldenburg yet. We may get brave enough to try it,” said Keith Little.
Andrew Rouse says he ran into some slippery spots.
“I’ve heard of some wrecks up at Highway 1 down on Highway 14. My father-in-law said that he was stuck in traffic for an hour,” said Rouse.
Lewallen says that the major danger area has been around banked curves.
She says that the roads were not treated because they are side roads, not part of the main highway. As of now, there are no plans to treat the roads, and they are just “waiting it out” until they are deemed safe.
ArDOT explained that they simply do not have the manpower or the supplies to treat every road.
